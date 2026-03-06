Texans officially release RB Joe Mixon following injury-riddled 2025 season

The Brief The Texans officially cut ties with Mixon on March 6, 2026, making the veteran a free agent. The move clears $8 million in cap space as Houston prepares for the start of free agency on March 11. Mixon missed the entire 2025 season recovering from a foot injury that required surgery this offseason; he was released with a failed physical designation.



The Houston Texans are moving on from veteran running back Joe Mixon, officially releasing the former Pro Bowler on Friday after a 2025 season entirely lost to injury.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Joe Mixon #28 of the Houston Texans reacts during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

What we know:

The move, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, comes after Mixon reportedly requested his release on Thursday.

The Texans granted the request just days before the NFL’s legal tampering period begins on March 9.

Impact of the Move

By releasing Mixon, the Texans will save $8 million in salary cap space for the 2026 season.

The move also signals a clear shift in the backfield following the team's trade for former Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery earlier this week.

The Foot Injury Saga

Mixon’s departure marks the end of a frustrating chapter for both the player and the franchise.

After a standout 2024 debut in Houston—where he rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns—Mixon suffered a "mysterious" foot injury during the 2025 preseason.

What’s next for the Texans?

With Mixon hitting free agency, the Texans enter the 2026 league year with a revamped backfield led by Montgomery.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: David Montgomery #5 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on November 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Expand

The team is also expected to look toward the 2026 NFL Draft to add depth behind their new starter as they look to protect quarterback C.J. Stroud.

What they're saying:

"It's a moving target," Caserio said of the backfield situation during the Combine. "We'll see what the prognosis is for the season and ultimately figure out what makes sense for everybody involved."

The release of Mixon, combined with the earlier trades of Tytus Howard and the release of safety Jimmie Ward, provides Houston with significant flexibility as they prepare for the start of the new league year on March 11.