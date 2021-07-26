Foul play suspected in death of man found in Conroe

article

Foul play is now suspected after a man's body was found in a ditch early Monday morning, according to authorities.

The Conroe Police Department said officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the 600 block of South 10th Street.

Police said a passerby reported finding a lifeless male in the ditch just off the roadway.

The victim has been identified Diedrik Ivan Cavil, 59, of Conroe.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Authorities said the next of kin has been notified.

If you have any information regarding this case, you're asked to contact Det. Bret Irvine at (936) 522-3257 or by e-mail at birvine@cityofconroe.org.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP