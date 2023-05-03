Fort Bend ISD student arrested with handgun found in backpack, criminal charges pursued

article

One student is in some serious trouble after authorities found a handgun in his backpack on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Fort Bend ISD, the search was conducted by the school administration at Kempner High School.

The student was arrested by the Fort Bend ISD Police Department and criminal charges are being pursued.

School officials expressed their appreciation for the actions taken by school administration and Fort Bend ISD police officers to ensure the safety of students and staff.

"We would like to remind the community about the importance of reporting information accurately. Students, staff, and our families can submit information through the Fort Bend ISD Crime Stoppers program at (281) 491-TIPS, through the See Something, Share Something app, or by contacting the Fort Bend ISD Police Department directly at (281) 634-5500."