Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees approves secondary boundary changes
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - The Fort Bend Independent School District Board of Trustees has approved secondary attendance boundary changes following a meeting on Monday evening.
What we know:
According to a news release, the board approved the sole middle school boundary scenario presented as well as High School boundary scenario #1.
School officials said the approval following several months of data analysis, review and engagement with the School Boundary Advisory Committee and the broader community.
What's next:
District leaders say they will begin working with affected campuses and families to support a smooth transition ahead of the 2027-2028 school year.
School officials say additional information, including transition timelines and campus support plans, will be shared with families in the coming weeks.
What you can do:
For additional information about the boundary planning process and approved boundary changes, click here.
The Source: Information in this story was provided by the Fort Bend Independent School District in a news release.