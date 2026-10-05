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Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees approves secondary boundary changes

By
FOX 26 Houston
Fort Bend County
Published October 5, 2026 9:29 PM CDT
Published October 5, 2026 9:29 PM CDT

The Brief

    • The Fort Bend Independent School District Board of Trustees has approved secondary attendance boundary changes following a meeting on Monday evening. 
    • According to a news release, the board approved the sole middle school boundary scenario presented as well as High School boundary scenario #1. 
    • School officials said the approval following several months of data analysis, review and engagement with the School Boundary Advisory Committee and the broader community. 

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - The Fort Bend Independent School District Board of Trustees has approved secondary attendance boundary changes following a meeting on Monday evening. 

What we know:

According to a news release, the board approved the sole middle school boundary scenario presented as well as High School boundary scenario #1. 

School officials said the approval following several months of data analysis, review and engagement with the School Boundary Advisory Committee and the broader community. 

What's next:

District leaders say they will begin working with affected campuses and families to support a smooth transition ahead of the 2027-2028 school year. 

School officials say additional information, including transition timelines and campus support plans, will be shared with families in the coming weeks. 

What you can do:

For additional information about the boundary planning process and approved boundary changes, click here

The Source: Information in this story was provided by the Fort Bend Independent School District in a news release.

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