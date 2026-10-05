Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees approves secondary boundary changes

The Brief The Fort Bend Independent School District Board of Trustees has approved secondary attendance boundary changes following a meeting on Monday evening. According to a news release, the board approved the sole middle school boundary scenario presented as well as High School boundary scenario #1. School officials said the approval following several months of data analysis, review and engagement with the School Boundary Advisory Committee and the broader community.



The Fort Bend Independent School District Board of Trustees has approved secondary attendance boundary changes following a meeting on Monday evening.

What we know:

According to a news release, the board approved the sole middle school boundary scenario presented as well as High School boundary scenario #1.

School officials said the approval following several months of data analysis, review and engagement with the School Boundary Advisory Committee and the broader community.

What's next:

District leaders say they will begin working with affected campuses and families to support a smooth transition ahead of the 2027-2028 school year.

School officials say additional information, including transition timelines and campus support plans, will be shared with families in the coming weeks.

What you can do:

For additional information about the boundary planning process and approved boundary changes, click here.