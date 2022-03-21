Expand / Collapse search
Fort Bend County’s COVID-19 risk level drops to lowest category

Fort Bend County
Fort Bend County lowers COVID-19 threat level

Fort Bend County Judge KP George provides an update on the county's COVID-19 risk level.

RICHMOND, Texas - Fort Bend County’s COVID-19 risk level was lowered to the lowest category – Green – on Monday.

This is the second time this month that the risk level has been lowered. It dropped from Orange to Yellow on March 4.

The new, lowest level represents a "minimal and controlled level of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County."

According to the county's public health guidance, at this level, residents can resume activities like attending events or non-essential travel, but they should still continue to use personal protective measures and practice good hygiene. 

The guidance encourages residents to visit establishments that follow proper safety precautions and to avoid non-essential travel to other states and countries where widespread transmission may be occurring.

County Judge KP George reiterated that "lowering our risk level from yellow to green doesn't mean COVID is gone."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also measures the impact of COVID-19 on the county level. Fort Bend County is currently at the agency's "low" COVID-19 Community Level.

At this level, the CDC encourages the public to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.