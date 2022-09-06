Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 15-year-old girl

article

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office needs your help a locating a missing teen last seen on Monday.

According to authorities, they're looking for 15-year-old Leila Skaini.

MORE MISSING PERSONS

She was last seen near her home by the 6800 block of Gaston Road in Katy.

Skaini is 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

LATEST FORT BEND COUNTY NEWS

Officials say there is no indication of foul play at this time. However, officials are seeking any information that may assist in locating Leila and reuniting her with her family.

If you have any information, contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at (281) 341-4665 or contact Detective Davis via e-mail by clicking here.