Fort Bend County sample ballot for Nov. 4, 2025 Texas election

The Brief Texans will vote in an election on Nov. 4, 2025. All Texans will vote on 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, but voters will see races for other local positions depending on where they live. Early voting runs until Oct. 31.



Before you head to the polls for the Nov. 4 election, you can see your sample ballot to find out what you will be voting on.

Fort Bend County sample ballots

Fort Bend County voters can view their sample ballot by precinct.

To find your precinct, click here.

Then, click here to find your sample ballot.

Southeast Texas sample ballots

Below we have links to where to find the sample ballots for counties in the Houston-area.

2025 Texas Election Guide

Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.

You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your poll location and early voting locations.

In order to vote in the Nov. 4 election, you must have been registered by Oct. 6.