Fort Bend County oil storage tank fire near Highway 36, Hazmat called

An oil storage tank fire has broken out in a rural area near Lake Street and Highway 36 in Fort Bend County. A massive column of black smoke could be seen in the air, causing multiple fire departments and the Fort Bend County Hazmat Response team to be called to the scene.

Fort Bend County Homeland Security & Emergency Management confirmed the fire is ongoing and that emergency teams are en route.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Air quality in the area will be closely monitored to ensure public safety. Residents in the area are advised to stay indoors and avoid the affected location until the fire is under control and the air quality is deemed safe.