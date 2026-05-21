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Fort Bend County increasing patrols at mosques following San Diego shooting, Houston incident

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Published  May 21, 2026 6:36 PM CDT
Fort Bend County
FOX 26 Houston
Fort Bend County increasing security amid anti-Muslim hate

Fort Bend County increasing security amid anti-Muslim hate

Following the deadly California mosque shooting and a recent incident in Houston, leaders and advocates in Fort Bend County announced immediate safety measures at local mosques. FOX 26's Angie Rodriguez shares the details.

The Brief

    • Following Monday's tragic mosque shooting in San Diego, Fort Bend County leaders and CAIR-Texas gathered to condemn a rising tide of anti-Muslim hate.
    • County law enforcement is increasing patrols around local mosques during prayer times as a safety precaution.
    • While officials emphasize there is no active threat, the security boost follows a recent incident where an individual shouted slurs inside a downtown Houston Islamic center.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - In the wake of Monday’s deadly mosque shooting in San Diego, leaders and civil rights advocates gathered Thursday in Fort Bend County to condemn a disturbing rise in anti-Muslim hate.

At a joint press conference, County Commissioner Dexter L. McCoy, District Attorney Brian Middleton, and representatives from CAIR-Texas called for unity and announced immediate safety measures for local houses of worship.

Local Incident Sparks Alert

Local perspective:

While local officials emphasize there is no active threat, anxiety is high following a recent incident at the Ismaili Center in downtown Houston, where an individual entered the building and shouted slurs. 

No injuries were reported, but the incident has allegedly put the region's large Muslim population on high alert.

Record Surge in Anti-Muslim Hate: How US Communities Are Fighting Back

Record Surge in Anti-Muslim Hate: How US Communities Are Fighting Back

Anti-Muslim hate incidents have hit an all-time high, with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) reporting a record-breaking 8,600 nationwide complaints in 2025. Following the heroic sacrifices made during the tragic San Diego mosque shooting, we dedicate this special report to understanding the human cost of this crisis.

Big picture view:

An estimated 500,000 Muslims live in the greater Houston area. In Fort Bend County alone, three major mosques—including the Maryam Islamic Center—see big crowds, drawing upwards of 3,000 worshipers every Friday, with nearly 1,000 people attending each hour-long prayer.

"The Muslim community here — they are teachers. They are officers. And all of them are our neighbors," Commissioner McCoy said. 

Heightened Security Precautions

What's next:

Following 15–20 inquiries from concerned citizens about local safety, law enforcement agencies—including the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Constable's Office—are immediately increasing patrols around area mosques, specifically during designated prayer times.

What you can do:

Officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior, emphasizing that houses of worship must remain safe sanctuaries free from fear.

The Source: Fort Bend County Commissioner Dexter L. McCoy, Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, District Attorney Brian Middleton, and representatives from CAIR-Texas.

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