Fort Bend Co. authorities search for missing 18-year-old woman

article

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 18-year-old woman who was reported missing on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Alexandra Pineda was reported missing around 1 p.m. She was reportedly last seen by her family in the 4700 block of Baker Road in Needville.

However, the sheriff’s office says her last known location was with her ex-boyfriend Dylan Gonzalez, 19, around 2:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Tegner Street in El Campo. Authorities say a weapons investigation was being conducted by El Campo police at the location.

Dylan Gonzalez (Photo: Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office)

FOLLOW THE LATEST FORT BEND COUNTY NEWS

The sheriff’s office says Pineda and Gonzalez both fled on foot, and Gonzalez is possibly armed.

Pineda is 5’1" tall. There are two descriptions of what she may have last been wearing. One is blue pajama pants with polar bears and a black jacket. The second description is a yellow shirt with gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information on Pineda’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. A. Hickey with the Criminal Investigations Division at 281-341-4686.