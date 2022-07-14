Expand / Collapse search

Fort Bend County confirms first probable cases of monkeypox

Monkeypox
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - As the monkeypox outbreak continues across the U.S. and the Houston area, officials in Fort Bend County confirmed their own first probable cases of the virus. 

According to the Health & Human Services (FBCHHS) the residents were in contact with someone who may have been exposed to the virus and are isolated in their respective homes as a result. 

Officials also said the positive results were received by the FBCHHS Epidimeiology Division and the Houston Health Department on Wednesday and Thursday. Samples were also sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Laboratory for confirmation. It's unclear exactly how many patients tested positive, as of this writing. 

"The confirmation of monkeypox in Fort Bend County is something we take seriously, and our health and human services department has been prepared to respond to an occurrence since the virus was first found in the U.S. earlier this year," County Judge KP George said in a press release. "We will continue to keep residents informed and I encourage them to follow the guidelines provided by the CDC in our local health authority."

Health officials identified individuals who had direct contact with the patients and are monitoring them for symptoms as well. 

Currently, monkeypox remains a rare disease caused by close-contact infection. 