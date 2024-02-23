Former Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney was given probation after being found guilty of two counts of criminally negligent homicide in a 2017 crash in Galveston.

A jury sentenced Haney to 10 years of confinement, but the sentence was probated.

Court records state a 58-year-old father and his son were putting cargo in the back of their truck on the Galveston Causeway when Haney sideswiped their pick-up and killed them. According to initial court documents, Haney showed signs of impairment at the scene and admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day.

She will spend a day in jail on the anniversary date of the deadly crash for the next four years and was fined $20,000, officials say.

Haney was first elected as city commissioner in May 2004 and was re-elected to a seventh term in 2016. She also served on dozens of boards of directors, including the Houston-Galveston Area Council.