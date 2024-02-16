Former Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney was found guilty of two counts of criminally negligent homicide in a 2017 crash in Galveston.

On Friday, a jury found 61-year-old Haney guilty of hitting and killing a father and son on the Galveston Causeway in 2017. They reportedly decided Court records state the 58-year-old father and his son were putting cargo in the back of their truck when Haney sideswiped their pick-up and killed them.

SUGGESTED: Trial begins for former Texas City commissioner accused of manslaughter

Haney allegedly showed signs of impairment and admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day.

Court officials say the judge allowed Haney to be free until punishment was decided, which is reported as abnormal.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Haney was first elected as city commissioner in May 2004 and was re-elected to a seventh term in 2016. She also served on dozens of boards of directors, including the Houston-Galveston Area Council.