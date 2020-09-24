Former law enforcement officer turned pastor pushing for change

A local pastor, with a unique background, is pushing for change after the tragic killing of Breonna Taylor.



“I want, like others across the country, justice for Breonna Taylor,” says Pastor John Ogletree, the founding pastor at First Metropolitan Baptist Church.



Ogletree has a background that may surprise you. He is a former lawyer and law enforcement officer.

He says coming from both sides, the message is one.



“I am calling for people to pray and think in a righteous sense as we head toward the election on Nov 3. There is so much division, hatred, vitriol, I just want people to think in a righteous way and pray,” said Ogletree.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



He has started writing prayers pertaining to racial tensions, which he is now writing daily for his congregation and other pastors until the election.



He says there is power in prayer and the justice system.



“We have to understand the role of a district attorney and the role of the grand jury. We have to have a district attorney who is justice for everyone. Not someone who sees him or herself as just a district attorney who works along with police and have to support the police. He or she has to be a person who sees justice as a board framework for everyone,” said Ogletree. “As Christians, we have to love. The bottom love we still have to love. We have to forgive, but we have to exercise our citizenship and work for change.“

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



He says the best way to bring about change is to pray, vote, and make your voice heard in a peaceful way.