14 units affected by apartment fire in Westside Houston area, firefighter injured

The Brief A 2-alarm fire has affected 14 units at the La Fontaine Apartments on Valley Forge Drive. One firefighter was injured and hospitalized after a balcony fell. Red Cross was called to assist families who were displaced.



The Houston Fire Department battled a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in the west Houston area on Sunday evening.

Apartment fire impacts 14 units

What we know:

Senior Captain D. Reyes says they were called out to Valley Forge Drive to the La Fontaine Apartments in the Briar Forest neighborhood around 6 p.m. after reports of a fire.

When they arrived, the fire was visible and a lot of smoke could be seen. The firefighters immediately began to attack the flames, said Reyes.

According to officials, one of the balconies of the apartment complex fell, causing two firefighters to also fall. Only one firefighter was injured and had to be taken to the hospital.

Capt. Reyes says a civilian seemingly suffered from something medical related and had to be taken to the hospital too.

The fire call was upgraded to a 2-alarm around 6:20 p.m. and additional help came out, officials said. Around 70 firefighters were at the scene.

One building of the apartment was impacted by the fire, and around 14 units were affected, according to Capt. Reyes. The Red Cross was called to help families who were displaced.

Arson investigators are at the scene.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many apartment units were occupied and how many people will be displaced from their homes.

The origin of the fire is still unknown and being investigated.