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The Brief Christopher Lee Bowden, 47, has been charged with capital murder. He is accused in the death of Chun Fong Chen on May 8. Court documents allege Bowden killed Chen with a hammer.



A suspect is accused of killing a worker with a hammer inside a Houston business last week.

Man charged with capital murder

What we know:

Christopher Lee Bowden, 47, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Chun Fong Chen, 54, on May 8.

Records show Bowden was arrested on Wednesday morning.

What we don't know:

His bond has not yet been set.

Employee killed at Alief business

The backstory:

Police were called to the business in an Alief shopping center near Bellaire Boulevard and Turtlewood Drive around noon last Friday.

According to police, Chen had worked an overnight shift. A coworker went to check on Chen because he hadn’t heard from him.

Police say the coworker found Chen dead in the kitchen with blunt force injuries.

What they're saying:

According to court documents, Bowden is accused of killing Chen by striking him with a hammer.

Court documents alleged Bowden was attempting to commit a burglary or a robbery at the time.