1 killed, motorcycle rider injured after T-bone crash in northwest Houston

The Brief One passenger in sedan is dead after a motorcycle T-boned the vehicle in the northwest Houston area Sunday night. The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. Harris County authorities say they do not believe speed or alcohol played a factor in the crash.



A deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan is under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Crash between motorcycle, car leaves one dead

What we know:

Around 10:30 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Steubner Airline Drive and Lyon School Road after reports of a major accident, according to Lieutenant R. Berry.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene when authorities arrived. The motorcycle driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition.

Lt. Berry says preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle driver was going south on Steubner Airline Drive and a grey Honda with three passengers was going northbound on the same road.

The Honda had tried to turn westbound on Lyons School Road when it was T-boned by the motorcycle, officials said.

Lt. Berry reports the person closest to the impact of the motorcycle was the one who died.

Officials do not believe speed or alcohol played a factor in the crash. All drivers are cooperating.

The sheriff's office is trying to find surveillance video from nearby building that might show the crash.

What we don't know:

No one involved in the crash has been identified.