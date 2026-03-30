Machete-wielding suspect identified after threatening woman in Harris County

The Brief Harris County officials say 71-year-old Lawrence Taylor is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Taylor is accused of pulling out a machete on a woman and threatening her. The victim recorded the entire incident.



The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office has released the identity of the suspect accused of pulling a machete on a woman.

Lawrence Taylor, 71, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $50,000.

Taylro is not in custody and authorities are trying to locate him.

Suspects pulled out machete on driver

The backstory:

According to Constable Mark Herman, deputies were called to Champion Forest Drive on Thursday after a victim said a man had threatened her with a machete.

She told officials she was on the way to work and stopped near Grant Road when the man, believed to be Taylor, began yelling at her.

In the video, the suspect can be seen getting out of his vehicle and then taking what appears to be a machete from out the back seat of his pickup truck.

He can be heard yelling profanities and threats towards the woman as he approaches her vehicle. The suspect even knocks on the woman's window, telling her to "get out" of her car.

Eventually, the suspect walks back to his vehicle, puts the weapon back in the back seat, and gets into his truck.

What you can do:

Constable Mark Herman's office is asking anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of this suspect, to contact their dispatch, or your local law enforcement.

‘I'm somebody's mother'

What they're saying:

The road rage victim who recorded the video spoke exclusively with FOX 26's Leslie DelasBour.

The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, said the incident started after she slowed down in a school zone.

"I noticed a man pull up next to me, start yelling profanities. I didn't think he was talking to me at first," the victim said.

The victim said she started recording once the man drove in front of her, parked his vehicle, and opened the door. She goes on to say the incident continued briefly after the man went back to his truck.

"For him to get mad, then pull a machete, and then continue to follow me, that's where I get even more scared," she said. "I just keep thanking God that I can go home to my kids. And I can thank God that he didn't chop my head off."