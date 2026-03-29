Pedestrian killed after apparent hit-and-run in Cloverleaf area

The Brief One man was pronounced dead after being hit by a vehicle on Manor Street in the Cloverleaf area. Authorities say the vehicle carried the man about 50 feet away from the impact. Harris County officials did not say if they had any more information on the suspected vehicle.



Harris County authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in the Cloverleaf area early Sunday morning.

Deadly hit-and run in Cloverleaf

What we know:

Around 3 a.m., Harris County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant R. Berry says deputies were called to Manor Street near East Sam Houston Parkway North.

When officials arrived, they found EMS providing a man with medical assistance. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. Berry says witnesses reported the man had been walking southbound on Manor Street while pushing a cart when a white vehicle hit him. The vehicle carried the man about 50 feet away from the impact, authorities said.

According to the lieutenant, the only information they have on the suspected vehicle is that it was possibly a white sedan.

What we don't know:

Harris County officials did not say if they had any more information on the suspected vehicle.

No suspect has been identified.