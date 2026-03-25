Harris County crime: Man arrested for possession of child pornography

The Brief One man is facing multiple charges following a tip to authorities, officials said. According to a release from Harris County Constable Precinct 4's Office, investigators with Constable Mark Herman's Criminal Investigations Division received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sexual abuse material being stored in an online account. Upon further investigation, officials said the utilized search warrants and other processes, which led them to identify the source of the files as Terry Benton at a home on Lazy Meadows Drive, officials said.



One man is facing multiple charges following a tip to Harris County Constables, officials said.

Harris County crime: Man facing three charges of possession of child pornography

According to a release from Harris County Constable Precinct 4's Office, investigators with Constable Mark Herman's Criminal Investigations Division received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sexual abuse material being stored in an online account.

Upon further investigation, officials said the utilized search warrants and other processes, which led them to identify the source of the files as Terry Benton at a home on Lazy Meadows Drive, officials said.

Terry Benton (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Officials stated additional investigation revealed that he was in possession of additional child sexual exploitation material.

Benton was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail and has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

Bond for Benton was set at $150,000.

What they're saying:

"Our Office has taken a firm stance on identifying and eradicating child pornography and will continue to dedicate the necessary resources to seek out and charge those who prey on our children."