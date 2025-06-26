Former instructors say Vivaldi Music Academy owes them thousands in unpaid wages

The Brief Multiple former instructors at Vivaldi Music Academy claim they are owed unpaid wages, with some alleging amounts as high as $11,000. One former contractor filed a small claims case after reportedly receiving no response to repeated attempts to collect payment. The school previously filed for bankruptcy in 2019; while it says teachers are being paid consistently, several former staff members dispute that.



A growing number of former instructors at Vivaldi Music Academy say they have not been paid for work performed over the past several months, with some claiming the school owes them thousands of dollars in unpaid wages.

These reports emerged after Fox 26's exclusive story aired Wednesday night.

Teachers speaking out

What they're saying:

One of the latest individuals to come forward is Huang Tiange, a pianist and composer who worked at the academy as an independent contractor.

Huang filed a small claims case in Fort Bend County, alleging that the school owes him more than $1,000 for services rendered as far back as December 2024.

"Calls were unanswered. Emails were unanswered. It was very frustrating," Huang told FOX 26. "I do not wish ill on any company, but I think, for the consumer, it’s important to know the business."

Huang is not alone. At least five other former contractors and a current employee previously told FOX 26 they have not received payment for recent work. Some allege they are owed as much as $11,000. Several instructors have been reluctant to speak publicly, citing fears of retaliation.

Vivaldi bankruptcy filing

The other side:

FOX 26 also obtained court documents showing that Vivaldi Music Academy and its owner, Zeljko Pavlovic, filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

When reached for comment about the latest claims, the school said it could not speak on pending legal matters, but insisted that teachers are being paid consistently.

However, multiple former instructors contacted by FOX 26 have disputed that claim.

"It’s very important for young children, which is the primary market the company targets," Huang said. "It’s unfortunate to see that they’re treating musicians and employees in such manner. Just pay the teachers! Pay your employees! We're not asking for more than that. We're asking for what we're legally entitled to."

Featured article