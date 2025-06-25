Houston music school faces allegations after staff say they go unpaid for months

The Brief A Houston music school is facing allegations after staff members said they haven't been paid in months. Five former staff members, who were hired in June, said their roles as assistant directors were suddenly reclassified to "student concierge" and their paychecks, scheduled for June 17, never arrived. Vivaldi Music Academy said in a statement, "all teachers and staff have been paid, or arrangements are being made to ensure they are paid in full and in a timely manner, pursuant to our policies and individual contracts."



Vivaldi Music Academy, a music school with multiple locations across the Houston area, is under fire as several current and former employees allege they haven’t received paychecks, some for months.

Houston music school, Vivaldi Music Academy, under fire

What they're saying:

Five former staff members hired in June say their roles as assistant directors were suddenly reclassified to "student concierge," and that their paychecks, originally scheduled for June 17, never arrived. Meanwhile, current instructors have reportedly sent emails inquiring about unpaid wages dating back to March 2025.

"They’d come in and say, ‘Hey, do you know when I’m going to get paid?’ and I don’t know," said Jada Rodriguez, one of the former employees. Ada Martinez added that some instructors haven’t been paid, claiming via email that they are owed up to $11,000 between April and June. "They have bills," Martinez said.

In response, Vivaldi Music Academy told FOX 26, it identified a payroll issue during a recent audit and has since worked to resolve it, stating that all teachers and staff have been paid, or arrangements have been made to make payments in the future. However, those five assistant directors report they have received no compensation. Some online reviews indicate similar claims.

"You would think … that the arts would actually be regarded and expected. That’s not the case here," said former staff, Alexandra Farmer. "How are you not going to pay the backbone of what you do?"

All five have resumed their job searches after several months.

The other side:

Vivaldi Music Academy, according to their website, has five locations in the Greater Houston area, as well as locations in San Antonio and Little Rock, Arkansas. Here's the full statement from Vivaldi Music on the claims:

Over the past 12 years, Vivaldi Music Academy has served more than 25,000 students and supported hundreds of working artists across Houston. We are a founder-led institution rooted in education, integrity, and cultural contribution.



Allegations:

We are deeply upset by an issue that was brought to our attention in connection with an audit, and we have worked diligently to strengthen our internal processes so that similar issues do not arise in the future. We take these concerns very seriously. This was not a company-wide issue.

We have undertaken an internal audit to strengthen our internal systems. All teachers and staff have been paid, or arrangements are being made to ensure they are paid in full and in a timely manner, pursuant to our policies and individual contracts. We have been diligent in ensuring that any issues identified during this process have been addressed.



To Be Clear:

We are fully committed to ensuring all staff and contractors are paid in a timely manner.

No students have ever been denied services. All enrolled families have received their full lesson and program access.

We have worked with a few parents regarding refunds in connection with circumstances that were out of our control.

Our operations remain highly stable.

Payroll systems have been strengthened. External controls and a new financial oversight process are now in place.

We are proud of our students and faculty for having a vibrant and enriching experience, with many set to perform in Amsterdam next month. We also hosted a full series of recitals over the last few weeks, with over 1,000 students of all ages participating.

We remain committed to an open dialogue for students, staff, faculty and the members of the community. We want to thank our 1,500 dedicated students and families for their support and making Vivaldi Music Academy successful - and we want to thank our faculty members and staff for their dedication. - Vivaldi Music Academy Team