Former Houston-area elementary teacher sent to prison for child pornography

A former Houston ISD music teacher will spend more than a decade behind bars for receiving and possessing child pornography.

Robert Gasper Peri, a former Memorial Elementary School teacher, was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison on Friday, following an investigation by ICE and Homeland Security Investigations - Houston.

Peri, 56, pleaded guilty to the charges Dec. 9, 2020.

As part of his sentencing, Peri will be required to serve 10 years on supervised release following completion of his prison term. He will - restrict his access to children and the internet.

He will also be ordered to register as a sex offender, and pay restitution to the victims.

Peri had access to children for more than 30 years as a music teacher, according to investigators.

In October 2019, law enforcement learned his email address was distributing suspected child pornography. Authorities executed a search warrant of his email address and at Sugar Land residence, at which time they seized various electronic devices.

Investigators say he also logged into the email with the child pornography from his work computer.

(WARNING: THE FOLLOWING DETAILS MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME READERS)

Forensic analysis resulted in the discovery of 706 images and 143 videos of child pornography including children under the age of five, sadism and masochism.

The investigation revealed he had been communicating and trafficking child pornography with other individuals.

Peri was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.