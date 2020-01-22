Memorial Elementary teacher arrested, placed on leave
HOUSTON - Houston ISD has placed an elementary school teacher on leave.
The FBI found child pornography in his home. There is no confirmation yet if any children on campus were involved.
The school left a voicemail for parents on Wednesday. Memorial Elementary is asking parents or students with information to come forward immediately.
HISD says the teacher was from Memorial Elementary school and they are cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.
This is a developing story.