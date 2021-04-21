Former Harris Co. law enforcement officer sent to prison for transporting alleged drug money

article

A former law enforcement officer and her husband have been ordered to federal prison after admitting to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, according to Acting U.S. District Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Betty Jean Molina, 58, pleaded guilty back in October 2020, while her husband, Henry Molina, 60, pleaded guilty back in July 2020, according to a release.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge George C. Hanks Jr. ordered Betty and Henry Molina to serve 87 and 80 months in federal prison.

Upon their release, each will have to serve three years of supervised release and pay a $29,000 fine.

"The FBI Houston Law Enforcement and Border Corruption Task Force is uniquely qualified to ensure that law enforcement officers who blatantly betray their sworn oath for personal gain are rooted out," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Perrye K. Turner. "As a result of today's sentencing, the Molina's will be held accountable for their actions. The task force especially appreciates those who are willing to come forward to share knowledge of these crimes."

According to the release, the couple admitted to transporting what they believed to be approximately a half-million dollars in drug trafficking proceeds on multiple occasions. They had also agreed to transport what they believed was two kilograms of heroin.

At the time of the offense, Betty Molina was a deputy constable with Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office. As part of her plea, according to the release, she admitted to using her law enforcement credentials when stopped for speeding on one of the trips.

As part of the pleas, the couple admitted to obtaining several thousand dollars of what they believed to be drug proceeds and brought it back to Houston. On at least one occasion, the release stated, they also transported a significant amount of narcotics.

In return, they received approximately $30,000 combined for all of their criminal actions.

Both were permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.