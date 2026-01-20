Goose Creek CISD board meets for first time since Sterling High stabbing; families call for policy changes

The Brief Goose Creek CISD held its first school board meeting since the deadly stabbing at Sterling High School in December. The meeting opened with a moment of silence for Andrew Meismer, the student who was killed. Parents and students urged trustees to approve policies they believe could prevent another tragedy.



Goose Creek CISD trustees met Tuesday night for the first time since the deadly stabbing at Sterling High School in December — a case that has left many families demanding answers and calling for change.

The meeting began with a moment of silence for 16-year-old Andre Meismer, the student who was killed. Family members were also present as parents, students and community members came forward to speak during public comment.

Several speakers advocated for the school board to adopt stronger policies aimed at preventing another incident — especially in light of what they described as patterns of concerning behavior involving other students.

What we know:

Goose Creek CISD held its first board meeting since the December stabbing at Sterling High School.

Andrew Meismer, 16, was killed. Aundre Matthews, 18, is charged with murder.

Matthews remains in jail, and his next court date is set for March 10.

Parents and students speaking during the meeting repeatedly called for transparency, and asked district leaders what safety changes could come next.

District leaders said they plan to continue conversations with parents and students, and will continue requesting community input moving forward.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear what specific safety changes the district plans to implement next or when any potential changes could take effect.