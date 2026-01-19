Texas' 18th Congressional District runoff early voting starts Wednesday

The Brief Early voting for the Jan. 31 special runoff election for the 18th Congressional District is Jan. 21-27. Voters will cast their ballot on who will fill the seat left vacant after the death of U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner. Democrats Christian Menefee and Amanda Edwards will face off after receiving the most votes in the Nov. 4 special election.



Early voting will begin on Wednesday for the special runoff election for Texas' 18th Congressional District after the seat was left vacant in the death of U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner.

Democrats Christian Menefee and Amanda Edwards will face off in the runoff election after no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the special election held on Nov. 4.

Why is a runoff election being held?

The backstory:

U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner died on March 5, 2025, leaving his seat vacant.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for a special election on Nov. 4, 2025 to elect the person who will finish out the term that expires in January 2027.

There was no primary election to narrow down the field of candidates, so 16 names appeared on the Nov. 4 ballot.

In order to win the election, a candidate would have needed to get more than 50% of the vote. Because no single candidate got more than 50% of the vote, the race will head to a runoff between the two candidates who got the most votes.

Who are the candidates in the runoff?

Christian Menefee (L) and Amanda Edwards (R)

Christian Menefee

Democrat Christian Menefee worked as a commercial litigator in Houston before becoming the youngest and first Black Harris County Attorney in 2020.

A message on his campaign site reads, "Christian is running for Congress because working people deserve a government that has their back. Trump and his allies are making life harder for everyday Americans—rolling back voting rights, attacking reproductive freedom, and rigging the economy for billionaires. Christian has spent his career fighting back against bullies, and he’s ready to do it in Washington."

Amanda Edwards

Amanda Edwards – an attorney – has sought to represent CD-18 twice before –first in a losing head-to-head primary with Sheila Jackson Lee, and again in a very close contest with Turner decided by Democratic precinct chairs in favor of the former Mayor. She recently served as an At-Large Houston City Council Member.

In a message announcing her candidacy, she wrote, ""I am honored to announce that I am running for Congress. My commitment to this community has never wavered, and I will continue to fight for the opportunities and resources our district needs. We need the next generation of new leaders in Washington to combat Trump’s attacks on jobs, healthcare, and education. The stakes are far too important to stay on the sidelines right now. With unwavering determination, I will work every day to deliver real results for the people I serve."