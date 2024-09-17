Former Galveston officer indicted in relation to alleged pool assault

The former Galveston police officer who was accused of assaulting people at the Island Bay Resort apartments pool in June has been indicted by a grand jury in Galveston County.

Jared Rivas was charged with two indictments for injury to a child, one indictment for unlawful restraint of a child, one indictment for official oppression, and four indictments for assault causing bodily injury.

Rivas was terminated from his job at the Galveston Police Department due to the alleged assault.

The Galveston District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case.