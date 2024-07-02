Galveston police are investigating allegations that off-duty officer Jared Rivas assaulted several people, including teenagers, during a poolside birthday party at the Island Bay Resort apartments on June 25.

Rivas, currently on paid administrative leave, was serving as a courtesy officer at the apartment complex, a role that typically involves law enforcement duties in exchange for a rent-free apartment.

According to department policy, courtesy officers must be easily identifiable by their attire, such as a uniform or a Galveston PD training polo shirt. However, Rivas was reportedly wearing a plain T-shirt, shorts, and Crocs during the incident, along with his badge and police radio.

A woman at the pool recorded video of Rivas allegedly confronting her family and another family, demanding they leave the pool area despite being guests of a resident. The person claimed Rivas was aggressive, cursed at the group, and escalated the situation by shoving her teenage son and daughter.

Authorities report the confrontation intensified and Rivas was accused of tackling the teenage boy, prompting the boy to swing at him in self-defense.

The guest began recording after Rivas slipped and fell on the pool deck. In the video, she is heard accusing Rivas of "hitting kids." Rivas, in turn, radioed that he was being attacked by six people, a claim disputed by the woman. Additional officers arrived following 911 calls from witnesses.

During the altercation, a 25-year-old man intervened to protect the woman from Rivas and video showed a uniformed officer attempting to handcuff the man, while Rivas struck the handcuffed individual multiple times. The uniformed officer eventually signaled Rivas to stop. The man was treated for his injuries and released without charges.

Chief of Police Doug Balli, upon reviewing the body camera footage from responding officers, described the incident as "disturbing" and initiated an internal investigation. Balli stated that if any criminal actions by Rivas are identified, the case will be referred to a third party for further review.

The internal investigation remains ongoing, with the police department committed to uncovering the full details of the incident.

Anyone with information or video of the incident, which happened around 7 p.m. on June 25, should call the chief's office at (409) 765-3790.