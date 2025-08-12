Former Galveston County Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis files federal lawsuit targeting Galveston Park Board

The Brief Former Galveston Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis and his attorney have filed a federal lawsuit targeting the Galveston Park Board and others. Davis was terminated after being accused of breaking the rules by letting a group of visiting lifeguards in town stay in the Stewart Beach Pavilion. Davis has asked for a jury trial to get his old job back.



Former Galveston Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis and his attorney have filed a federal lawsuit targeting the Galveston Park Board and others.

What we know:

Davis was terminated after being accused of breaking the rules by letting a group of visiting lifeguards in town stay in the Stewart Beach Pavilion.

The court documents allege Davis was the victim of a troubling political game.

Davis has asked for a jury trial to get his old job back.