Former football player sentenced in overdose death of Rice football player

A 27-year-old Katy resident and former football star at both Cinco Ranch High School and Rice University will spend the next 12 years behind bars in connection with the overdose death of a Rice football player, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

According to a release, Stuart Mouchantaf pleaded guilty on February 20, 2020, when he admitted he distributed carfentanil, a deadly synthetic opioid, to the former football star who had NFL aspirations, which resulted in his death.

BACKGROUND: Federal charges filed against man in Rice football player's death

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Sim Lake ordered Mouchantaf to serve 144 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Mouchantaf has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

