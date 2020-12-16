Former Conroe priest sentenced to prison on indecency with a child charges

article

A former Conroe priest has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on two charges of indecency with a child.

Manuel La Rosa-Lopez pleaded guilty in November and was formally sentenced on Wednesday.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, the sentences of 10 years were pursuant to a plea agreement and will run concurrently.

La Rosa-Lopez is in custody of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and is awaiting transfer to prison.

Officials say the charges stem from two decades ago when La Rosa-Lopez was a priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe.

Authorities say two people reported the abuse to Conroe police in 2018. La Rosa-Lopez was arrested on September 11 that year.

Officials say two more victims came forward after his arrest and reported that La Rosa-Lopez abused them when they were children.

According to the district attorney’s office, the victims were between the ages of 13 and 16 at the time and were heavily involved in the Catholic Church, considering La Rosa-Lopez as their spiritual leader and mentor.

The district attorney’s office says the victims reported La Rosa-Lopez kissing them, exposing himself to them and touching them inappropriately on numerous occasions.

The Conroe Police Department, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Rangers, Homeland Security and other federal agencies were involved in the investigation.