A new candidate has joined the Houston mayoral race ahead of the November election.

Former City Councilman Dr. Jack Christie has launched his campaign for mayor as the sole fiscal conservative candidate.

In his announcement, Christie released this statement:

"Serving three terms as City Councilmember At-Large has prepared me to both protect our tax dollars from waste and protect our communities from crime. Houston’s next mayor must be a fiscal conservative and I feel a duty to give a voice to thousands of Houstonians who know that to be true. As your next mayor, I will lean on more than 40 years of business experience to get our house in order and restore Houston’s financial security. I humbly ask for your support as we work toward making Houston the safest and most business-friendly city in America!"

Christie served the City of Houston as At-Large Position 5 Councilmember and in his 22 years of elected public service, he has won 15 elections during which time he’s represented his constituents with perfect attendance.

Currently, he oversees a successful Houston area practice that cares for more than 35,000 patients.

Christie also listed his key accomplishments when he made his announcement, which stated:

As Houston City Council - At Large Member, he developed and executed solid financial plans that helped the city avoid bankruptcy, including: reduced pension liability from $9 billion to $3 billion decreased $17 million deficit in healthcare to a departing balance of $26 million for employees to use for preventive care recommended increase of 500 police officers during the 8-year tenure promoted recycling, and clean air programs

While President of Spring Branch ISD School Board, the School Board was recognized as the most outstanding in the state of Texas;

As Chairman of the State Board of Education, raised high school accountability standards in all 15 required subject areas, preparing kids for the 21st-century workforce.

For more information, visit Christie's campaign website here.