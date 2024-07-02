Jocelyn Nungaray was sexually assaulted before being strangled, recent forensic tests proved and the Nungaray family confirmed with FOX 26, as her family now grapples with the horrific details of her murder.

Nearly two weeks after her death shook the community, the positive test results mark a pivotal turn in the investigation and potentially affect the legal proceedings against the accused.

Jocelyn's grandfather, Kelvin Alvarenga, expressed the family's grief, saying, "It's going to be almost impossible to get rid of this feeling of loss."

With the sexual assault now confirmed, the question of capital punishment arises, yet Alvarenga and his family are against it for the suspected killers, asserting a wish for a different kind of lifelong remembrance.

"I want them to remember Jocy the rest of their life," said Melfri Vargas, Alvarenga's wife. "I want, every time they go to sleep, they remember what they did and show the others you don’t mess with our child, you don’t mess with the United States, you don’t mess with Texas."

As the case amplifies the immigration debate across the U.S., the family hopes to preserve Jocelyn's memory beyond political discourse. Alvarenga implores, "I want them not to just use my granddaughter as a political base, but to know her name is Jocelyn Nungaray. We just want to make a difference for Jocy. We don’t want Jocy’s memory or name to be easily forgotten."

Alvarenga's preferred verdict is life without parole for the alleged killers, Franklin Pena and Johan Martinez Rangel, insisting on the importance of them being reminded of their actions every day.

"I rather for them to remember this in general population. Life without parole, that way they can remember every night when they go to bed, the horrific deal that they did to our family," he said.

As Jocelyn's death made national headlines, the family has been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from city and state leaders, as well as former president Donald Trump.

"God bless him, because at the telling of the day, I wouldn’t want my daughter’s accident to go as another statistic for the city of Houston or the state of Texas. With former President Trump reaching out, my blessings to him and God bless him," Alvarenga said.

It's been difficult for Alexis Nungaray, Jocelyn's mother. Her father told FOX 26 she is not doing well, and it will take time for her to recover, if she ever will. Jocelyn has a five-year-old younger brother who asks for her every day and yearns to be with her.

"She’s a single mom [Alexis] and one of the hardest thing for her and us to explain to a five-year-old that his, Cici, will not be at home anymore. He asks when is he going to see Cici. We try to explain the best way we can to a little one, it’s not an easy thing to do. He always ask for her, he wants to go see her," Vargas said.

The family eagerly awaits the court's acknowledgment of the new evidence, hoping for a revoked bond, and a significant step toward justice. Pena and Martinez Rangel are due back in court in September.