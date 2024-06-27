Jocelyn Nungaray funeral: Family, Houston community say goodbye

Family, friends, and city and state leaders congregated at a local funeral home to honor and bid farewell to Jocelyn, a 12-year-old whose tragic death captured national attention.

Mourners reflected on Jocelyn's life against the backdrop of her favorite song, "Coney Island Baby," and watched touching videos that showcased her voice. Throughout the service, attendees celebrated the spirited, playful, and creative side of the young girl, fondly remembering her love for music and baking.

"She loved to bake, and she would be in the kitchen with us. We'd make the biggest messes, but she always ate what she cooked," shared Rebeca, affectionately known as Mimi.

Jocelyn's mother, Alexis Nungaray, has been open with the media throughout this difficult period and chose the funeral as a moment to remember her daughter quietly, while family members who lived with Jocelyn shared their heartfelt tributes.

"I've been so blessed to have been there when she first came into this world, took her first breath, and I was with her the day before she took her last breath," said Jocelyn's great aunt, Julie, who goes by Tia.

The service concluded with a procession to the cemetery where Jocelyn's casket was carried in a white horse-drawn carriage, followed by the release of doves, as family members offered their final goodbyes.

Many attendees wore maroon and forest green, Jocelyn's favorite colors, in her memory and many also wore shirts that read "Forever our angel". Mayor John Whitmire also spoke at the service, reaffirming the city of Houston's support for the family and advocating for justice in Jocelyn's case.

"Across this nation, this state, we're not going away. Call us when you need something. Houston is your family now, permanently," said Mayor Whitmire.

Houston Police Chief Larry Satterwhite, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez were among the city leaders in attendance. As well as Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Governor Abbott's wife, made the appearance.

Whitemire shared that saying goodbye to Jocelyn has been the second-hardest thing he has had to do since being elected into office, the first was being out on the scene after authorities discovered her body.

The mayor also pressed for the criminal justice system to "get it right" and provide the family with the justice they seek for Jocelyn.