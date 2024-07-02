A 20-year-old cold case involving the discovery of an unidentified newborn, dubbed Angel Baby Doe, has been resolved through advanced DNA technology developed by Othram in The Woodlands.

In November 2001, the lifeless body of a newborn girl, wrapped in a jacket with her umbilical cord still attached, was found along Briar Oaks Road. The circumstances suggested foul play, prompting an extensive investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Despite efforts spanning two decades, the infant remained unidentified.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

In June 2021, a breakthrough came when the Sheriff’s Office enlisted Othram’s expertise. Using forensic-grade genome sequencing, Othram successfully developed a DNA profile from the infant’s remains. This enabled their genetic genealogy team to trace familial connections and ultimately identify the infant’s mother as Shelby Stotts.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Shelby Stotts

Stotts has been indicted on multiple charges, including second-degree manslaughter, for allegedly causing her daughter’s death through reckless actions, such as leaving the newborn unattended and failing to seek medical care or secure the umbilical cord.

SUGGESTED: Shocking! Baytown mom accused of leaving her kids in hot car to get her nails done, facing charges

The case marks Othram’s fifteenth successful resolution of a cold case in Texas through their innovative DNA technology. Funding for Othram’s efforts in this and other cases was secured via a DNASolves® crowdfunding initiative, highlighting community support for forensic advancements in criminal investigations.

The role of Othram, based in The Woodlands, underscores the importance of scientific advancements in bringing closure to long-standing mysteries and delivering justice to affected families and communities. As legal proceedings against Stotts continue, authorities emphasize the critical role of DNA technology in resolving cold cases and ensuring accountability.