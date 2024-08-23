Foodies and Friends- HRW- Fusion Grill

From food truck to brick and mortar in Katy, Tony Montiel chats with Katy Stone about his career and the history of his Fusion Grill and Bar restaurant. Spoiler - There's a good reason why his burgers are awesome.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fusion Grill Burrata Pesto Pasta

Fusion Grill is offering a 3-course $39 dinner menu, and a 2-course $25 lunch menu for Houston Restaurant Weeks this year.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Lunch 1st course

The restaurant is located in Katy at 1452 South Mason Road.

They are open:

Sunday - Thursday 11a- 10p

Fridays 11a-11p

Saturday 11a- 2am

Katie suggests the Garlic Parmesan Fries with Bacon ( Seasoned fries, garlic parmesan sauces, crispy bacon, and parmesan cheese topped with onions and parsley) as your late night snack.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank, The Houston Food Bank, which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1,600 food pantries and other local food banks, Including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.

There are more than 400 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024.

