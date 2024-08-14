Food and wine on a fixed price menu, Houston Restaurant Weeks scores again

Houston Restaurant Week not only benefits the Houston Food Bank, and supports local restaurants it also offers Houstonians an opportunity to taste different foods and create new experiences.

Joining the more than 400 other restaurants this year is the Mutiny Wine Room, which not only offers a $39 3- course dinner but for just an additional $25 dinners can choose a wine flight pairing for each course.

Executive Chef Eduardo Alcayaga shares with Katie Stone not only some samples from the HRW dinner menu but also his remarkable knowledge of food and wine pairings.

More Houston Restaurant Weeks restaurants can be found here.

Watch Foodies and Friends Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 pm during August for more highlights and menu choices with Katie Stone and chefs across our city.