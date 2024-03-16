FM 2920 crash involves 18-wheeler turned on side, Life Flight and Hazmat called

Traffic is being diverted in northwest Harris County after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler on Saturday.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to FM 2920 at Binford Road after reports of a crash between a vehicle and an 18-wheeler. The truck appeared to have been turned on its sides.

The conditions of the drivers are unknown, but Life Flight and Hazmat crews were requested, Gonzalez says.

FM 2920 in both directions and northbound Binford Road have been shut down. Eastbound traffic is being diverted to US-290, while westbound is being diverted to Kickapoo.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.