Harris County crash: Driver shot, hits cars near FM 1960, officials say

Harris County officials are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles north of Houston.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a male driver appeared to have been shot and crashed into several parked cars near Westfield Place at FM 1960 Road.

The driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Harris County Sheriff's Office units are investigating the incident.