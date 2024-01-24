Flooding near the San Jacinto River West and East Forks expected

Continued heavy rain is expected to cause the East and West forks of the San Jacinto River to spill from their banks.

As the river rises, residents in the area of the west fork in the Humble area are expected to have their yards flooded. Fortunately, most of the homes are elevated and water isn't likely to get inside.

"Mainly just lowland flooding along those rivers, low streets near the river," explains Jeff Lindner with the Harris County Flood Control District.

The Harris County Flood Control District is keeping a watchful eye.

"The focus going forward over the next couple of days is going to be on the west and east forks of the San Jacinto River. There's a lot of water that is coming down from up morth," Lindner explains.

As that water drains and even more rain falls, the San Jacinto River will rise and is likely to cause street flooding.

"We are expecting, for example, the U-turns under the U.S. 59 bridge likely to be inundated. It'll probably be underwater for a couple of days, along with some of the roads along the northern side of the river, the North Shore Sub-Division area," says Lindner.

High water washed out a road in Polk County, causing it to crumble near the Crystal Lakes Sub-Division, and residents have been forced to shelter in place.

Lindner says those who live in the San Jacinto River west fork area of Humble should decide before the river rises late tonight if they plan to stay, because they may be stuck for days waiting for the water to recede.

"The west fork will probably have flooding conditions linger into the weekend, Saturday, possibly Sunday," says Lindner.

There will likely also be flooding in the east fork, New Caney area.

"We're not expecting a big significant rise there until probably Friday, into the weekend, and that could potentially over top FM 1485 on the west side of the bridge," Lindner explained. "We're not anticipating any significant flooding of homes and structures in the Kingwood area. You may see some high water in some of the channels that drain to the river, but this is not a Harvey or some of the other big floods we've had out there."

