Flights at Houston airports cancelled due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

HOUSTON - With Houston-area residents bracing themselves for Tropical Storm Nicholas, several flights have been canceled Monday evening.

LATEST UPDATES: Tropical Storm Nicholas strengthens to 70 miles per hour, expected to make landfall late Monday night

City and county leaders have encouraged residents to stay off the roads as much as possible due to the severity of Nicholas, which is expected to make landfall Monday night. 

As of 6 p.m. Hobby Airport said 81 departing flights and 83 arriving flights were canceled from 4 p.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14th.

RELATED: METRO temporarily halts service at 7 p.m.

At George Bush Intercontinental Airport, 50 departing flights and 75 arriving flights were canceled from 4 p.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 14th.  