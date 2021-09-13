Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island
10
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:21 PM CDT until FRI 12:01 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:05 PM CDT until FRI 12:21 AM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:55 AM CDT until THU 8:30 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Colorado County, Waller County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island

METRO temporarily halts service at 7 p.m.

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - As Houston area residents brace themselves for Tropical Storm Nicholas, METRORail announced it will be giving limited services to ensure people stay off the roads. 

According to a press release, METRO will be holding its last trip Monday at 7 p.m. 

As a result, riders should plan accordingly and move up their last trips to an earlier time or arrange for other transportation, if need be. 

On Tuesday, METRO says it will continue to pay attention to the severe weather will resume services only when it is safe. This may be a gradual return due to the weather conditions. 

Here is a list of which Park & Ride service will be suspended and all HOV/HOT lanes that will be closed Tuesday: 

For more information, click here.