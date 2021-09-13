METRO temporarily halts service at 7 p.m.

As Houston area residents brace themselves for Tropical Storm Nicholas, METRORail announced it will be giving limited services to ensure people stay off the roads.

According to a press release, METRO will be holding its last trip Monday at 7 p.m.

As a result, riders should plan accordingly and move up their last trips to an earlier time or arrange for other transportation, if need be.

On Tuesday, METRO says it will continue to pay attention to the severe weather will resume services only when it is safe. This may be a gradual return due to the weather conditions.

Here is a list of which Park & Ride service will be suspended and all HOV/HOT lanes that will be closed Tuesday:

