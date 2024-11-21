Galveston flash explosion: 5 injured, including three burn victims near shipping terminal

Galveston Police Department and Port of Galveston police are at the scene of a small explosion near a shipping terminal, according to officials.

The explosion was reported around 2:48 p.m. on Old Port Industrial Road at the Texas International Terminals. When the fire department arrived, the fire was no longer active and no leaks were identified.

Chief Mike Varela with the Galveston Fire Department says five people were confirmed injured and taken to UTMB John Sealy.

According to the fire chief, three of the injuries were burn related. One person had burns to 50% of their body, while the second had burns to 15% of their body. The extent of the third burn victim's injuries is unknown. The other two victims had non burn-related injuries.

Workers were doing routine maintenance on equipment on a valve when the fire happened.

Galveston FD officials remained at the scene to make sure all protocols were followed and will be investigating. The company is doing their own independent investigation into the incident.

There is no danger to the public.

No other details have been released at this time.