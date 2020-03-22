First San Antonio COVID-19 related death reported

The first COVID-19 coronavirus death in San Antonio has been reported.

The City of San Antonio and Bexar County confirmed Bexar County’s first COVID-19 related death. The woman was a patient in her 80s who was being treated at the Brooke Army Medical Center. She passed on Saturday, March 21, officials confirmed.

“Today’s tragic development illustrates the importance of the aggressive steps we are taking to thwart the spread of COVID-19. Stay home unless you must go out. Follow the health experts’ guidelines,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “We can all play a role in saving lives through social distancing and healthy behaviors. Together we will overcome this challenge.”

According to a tweet from the City, the patient had underlying health issues.

“On behalf of Bexar County, we express our deepest sympathy for the family and loved ones of the individual who passed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. “It is very important for our community to continue to take precautions, practice safe distancing, stay at home when you feel sick, and wash your hands often. We are working hard to slow the spread of this virus and are keeping the interests of Bexar County residents, and our families first and foremost. Your cooperation during this time is of the utmost importance and I thank you for your helping us by doing your part.”

The announcement comes the same day that Governor Greg Abbott unveiled two new orders to help bolster Texas' healthcare infrastructure.

