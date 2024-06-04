First Fort Bend County mosquito sample returns positive for West Nile Virus

The Fort Bend County Health and Human Services has announced that a mosquito sample has tested positive for West Nile Virus in Fort Bend County.

According to officials, the positive sample was collected from a mosquito trapping site inside the 77498 zip code.

SUGGESTED: HAVE YOU SEEN THIS SUSPECT? Thief pretends to be medical staff at UTMB, other hospitals

"After the recent rains and warmer first months of the year, we are seeing an increase in mosquito populations. We remind our residents to enjoy the outdoors, but remember to protect themselves and their families from diseases transmitted by mosquitoes," said Dr. Gale-Lowe, Fort Bend County Health and Human Services Director and Local Health Authority.

In response, authorities said evening spray operations will begin in the area where the positive mosquito sample was found, along with surrounding areas.

Officials said operations will begin on Thursday evening at dusk to reduce the risk of disease transmission by infected mosquitoes.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The spraying will continue for three consecutive nights, weather permitting, with ongoing surveillance until there are no confirmed positive mosquito samples.

Officials said the best way to "fight the bite," is by following the 4-D's of mosquito safety:

- Dusk and dawn mosquito activity is heightened during these periods. Take the proper precautions of the other D's when out and about

- Drain flower pots, pet dishes, blocked gutters, or any containers that may hold standing water to prevent mosquito breeding grounds. Treat any water that cannot be drained.

- Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors to minimize exposed skin.

- Defend by using an EPA-approved insect repellent to protect yourself from mosquito bites.