Fireworks safety, tips for July 4 weekend
HOUSTON - Independence Day weekend is quickly approaching, and officials are reminding residents to exercise caution if you are popping fireworks.
FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS
Mark Herman, Harris County Constable for Precinct 4, has a few tips for those celebrating:
- Children should never be allowed to ignite or play with fireworks.
- An adult should always be supervising firework activity.
- A garden hose or bucket of water should always be on hand in the event of a mishap or fire.
Advertisement
- No one should ever try to pick up or re-ignite a firework that did not ignite properly or fully the first time around.
- Fireworks should only be lit one at a time and the person lighting them should immediately move away from the firework after lighting it.
- Keep Pets indoors
- Read and follow all Manufacturers’ warnings and instructions
- Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before using them
- Never throw fireworks at another person
- Shoot fireworks on a clean, flat surface away from the house or flammable materials.
If you're not planning to pop your own fireworks, several cities are hosting fireworks celebrations. Click here for a current list.