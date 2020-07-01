Fireworks safety, tips for July 4 weekend

article

Independence Day weekend is quickly approaching, and officials are reminding residents to exercise caution if you are popping fireworks.

Mark Herman, Harris County Constable for Precinct 4, has a few tips for those celebrating:

- Children should never be allowed to ignite or play with fireworks.

- An adult should always be supervising firework activity.

- A garden hose or bucket of water should always be on hand in the event of a mishap or fire.

- No one should ever try to pick up or re-ignite a firework that did not ignite properly or fully the first time around.

- Fireworks should only be lit one at a time and the person lighting them should immediately move away from the firework after lighting it.

- Keep Pets indoors

- Read and follow all Manufacturers’ warnings and instructions

- Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before using them

- Never throw fireworks at another person

- Shoot fireworks on a clean, flat surface away from the house or flammable materials.

If you're not planning to pop your own fireworks, several cities are hosting fireworks celebrations. Click here for a current list.