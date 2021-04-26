1 injured in large fire in South Montgomery County

Firefighters are battling a large, multiple-alarm fire in South Montgomery County.

According to the Spring Fire Department, there are four structures involved in the fire in the 2100 block of Old Ox Road.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from at least one home.

Multiple fire departments are on the scene, including firefighters from Montgomery County and Harris County.

Advertisement

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office says one person received non-life threatening burns when a flash fire occurred in a building adjacent to a two-story home.