Firefighter injured in north Houston house fire

A firefighter was taken to the hospital in stable condition after a house fire in north Houston.

The Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire in the 9600 block of Beckley Street around 2:26 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials said they had been called to the house earlier in the day. When they arrived the second time, there was heavy fire coming from the home.

The fire department says there were reports that someone may have been trapped, but no one was found inside the house.

Officials say one firefighter was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Advertisement

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS