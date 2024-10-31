The Brief A fire devastated an RV campground, leaving three families homeless after their mobile homes burned in a matter of minutes. The fire caused propane tanks to explode and live ammunition to discharge. Neighbors and well-wishers have given the family donations during this time.



A destructive late-night fire at Stow-A-Way Marina and RV Campground on Lake Conroe has left three families homeless after flames tore through the park, incinerating everything in its path.

Lou Cinda White, one of the residents who lost her home in the blaze, recounted the harrowing experience. "Devastated, very devastated... I lost everything," White stated. The fire broke out shortly after 1 a.m., prompting Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies to rush to the location where they encountered multiple RVs, trees, cars, and golf carts engulfed in flames.

White remembers waking her family and warning her neighbors. "I knew it was time to go, to get out," she recalled.

Neighbor Sheila Belk described the chaos, "Within the matter of minutes, three mobile homes, RVs was gone, just gone."

First responders battled the fire, which sent propane tanks exploding and live ammunition discharging. The firefighters doused hotspots and flames reaching 60 feet high for three hours.

Despite the frightful circumstances, White, a woman of deep faith, expressed gratitude for the community's solidarity. Donations and prayers for her have been pouring in from neighbors and well-wishers.

"This community has been wonderful. Everybody has been nothing but good," White shared, emphasizing the outpouring of support.

Belk added, "It's great. Everybody has been there for her, and we're going to continue to be here for her."

White, her grandson, roommate, dogs, cats, and kittens all escaped unharmed. Overwhelmed but thankful, White underscored the kindness she has experienced, "People are good, God is good."

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office.

Donations are being accepted for White at the Stow-A-Way Marina and RV Park located at 13988 Calvary Rd.